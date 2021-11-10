Doctors warn that as temperatures drop, COVID-19 cases could rise

While not a "seasonal virus", doctors warn that people spending more times indoors raise the risk of spreading the virus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall is here. We've seen a cold front already with temperatures dropping into the 40s but does the seasons changing affect the pandemic?

In drier and cooler conditions, we typically see more flu cases. Is that the same with COVID?

Doctors say now is not the time to relax. It is unseasonably warm this week, but once the temperatures drop in a few days more people will be heading inside at night, increasing the risk of spreading COVID.

“You're in recirculated air, you're closer to people. Whereas when you're outside, it's quite different,” said Dr. William Smith from the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Doctors say there are seasonal viruses: the flu, the common cold, and RSV, but COVID is not seasonal. It's spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets.

Dr. Michael Green from Summit Medical Group says we are not out of the woods just yet and as the holidays are coming up, people should still be careful.

“Halloween is a week away, what can we do? Is it okay to get together again? Even though the surge is settling down, it's still out there,” said Green.

Dr. Green says it all depends on immunization status.

“So we have the tools at hand to make our life more normal, we just have to choose to get vaccinated,” said Green.