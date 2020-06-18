Downtown Nashville bars get stiff punishment for violating COVID-19 health guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Downtown Nashville bars are getting a stiff punishment after the city said they violated health guidelines
The Metro Beer Board has issued a five-day license suspension for Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, Moxy Nashville Downtown, Broadway Brewhouse, and Nudies Honky Tonks.
The Metro Beer Board held a special meeting on Thursday morning to discuss this matter.
According to the Metro Beer Board, the permit holders cannot sell beer with an alcoholic content of 8 percent or less for five days.
RELATED: Metro Health issues citations to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, 13 other businesses for violating emergency orders
These suspensions come just a few days after the metro public health department issued a citation for Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.
Health officials also cited 13 other businesses for being out of compliance with public health orders as well, which included asking customers to wear face coverings and requiring employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.