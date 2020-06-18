Downtown Nashville bars get stiff punishment for violating COVID-19 health guidelines

According to the Metro Beer Board, the permit holders cannot sell beer with an alcoholic content of 8 percent or less for five days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Downtown Nashville bars are getting a stiff punishment after the city said they violated health guidelines

The Metro Beer Board has issued a five-day license suspension for Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, Moxy Nashville Downtown, Broadway Brewhouse, and Nudies Honky Tonks.

The Metro Beer Board held a special meeting on Thursday morning to discuss this matter.

These suspensions come just a few days after the metro public health department issued a citation for Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.