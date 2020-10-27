East TN hospitals: Elective care could be affected if COVID-19 patients continue to surge

The hospitals said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has more than doubled throughout East Tennessee in the past month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee hospitals are growing increasingly concerned about the surge of COVID-19 patients, saying elective procedures could be affected if the rise continues.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and Covenant Health are asking people to use extra caution to reduce the growing spread.

The hospitals said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has more than doubled throughout East Tennessee in the past month. Medical staff at the 19 hospitals in the region that provide data for those reports remain vigilant as new cases reached daily highs with more than 3,600 positive cases reported Friday.

"The higher number of COVID-19 patients is still being managed safely by local hospitals, but a further surge could mean that the volume of elective procedures may be affected," the hospitals said in a release Tuesday.

Doctors continue to warn people that the risk of transmission is growing as cooler temperatures arrive and people spend more time indoors near each other. Hospitals are also preparing for the annual flu season, which can place larger burdens on healthcare resources.

"It’s more important than ever for everyone over the age of 6 months to get the flu vaccine. This is the best way to protect your health and the health of those around you," the hospitals said.