East TN part of Moderna vaccine trials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of East Tennesseans have volunteered for the Moderna vaccine study, which is reporting good progress in combating the coronavirus.

Volunteer Research Group is heading it up locally.

Dr. Bill Smith said given the encouraging data released Monday in the Moderna study and earlier this month by Pfizer, he expects there to be enough vaccine available for everyone in the United States next year.

"It's really important for people to be vaccinated because it takes a large percentage of the population having immunity before the virus dies out," said Smith, CEO of Volunteer Research Group.