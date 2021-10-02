Cherokee Indian Hospital hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic in North Carolina

The clinic was open to members of the EBCI who are 40 years old and over, and for people who qualify for primary care services at the hospital in North Carolina.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday in North Carolina, where members could receive a shot and help protect their communities.

The clinic was open to enrolled members of the EBCI who are 40 years old and over, and people who qualify for Primary Care services at the Cherokee Indian Hospital in North Carolina. It was open between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and no appointment was necessary.

Officials said that 250 shots were given in around an hour and that the wait was short for most people who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials also said that there were more than 100 volunteers who helped organize the clinic.

"We're seeing some real enthusiasm from the public, even some who were eligible earlier. They're seeing that now is the time to get vaccinated."

Doctors with the hospital said that they hope to host additional vaccine clinics in the future.