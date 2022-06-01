Empowerment walk set for Saturday to support COVID long-haulers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across the world are reporting a myriad of long-term symptoms related to COVID-19. Some people develop autoimmune disorders, while others may not taste or smell things the same way.
Organizers with 'Team COVID Long-Haulers' are preparing an empowerment walk on Saturday to show support for these people and raise awareness of the long-term impacts COVID-19 can have. They said they will be walking to push for change and try to prevent more people from catching COVID-19.
The event starts at 12 p.m. at the Cove at Concord Park off Northshore Drive. It costs $10 to register for the event, and participants will also be able to buy a commemorative t-shirt for $20. There will also be a coffee truck, pet bandanas and a stand for souvenirs.
Colleges and universities are continuing to study the long-term impacts of COVID-19 as cases become more common across the world. Many are searching for ways to treat symptoms, many of which may not be treatable today.