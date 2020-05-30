Enough Americans have died from COVID-19 to nearly fill Neyland Stadium

More Americans have died in the past three months from one virus than in the Vietnam war over nearly 20 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — We know many people don't want to hear more about Covid-19.

"I get it, I feel the same way," said Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department. "But the fact is Covid-19 is still here. It's gonna continue to be here, and our loved ones and people in our community are still at risk from getting this and having complications with this, and so we need to continue to take it seriously."

We reached an important milestone this week: 100,000 American deaths.

That's just in three months, in every state in the country.

One. Hundred. Thousand.

Think about that number.

It's almost as many fans as you watch a football game with in Neyland Stadium.

You know what that feels like. It's surreal to be around that many people.

Let's go smaller: 100,000 grains of rice.

That's about 10 cups, enough for almost 42 meals.

Imagine if someone handed you that much money.

One hundred thousand dollars would change your life.

One hundred thousand American lives haven't changed since February.

They've ended.

The death toll of Covid-19 impacts so many more as loved ones grieve their loss.

People argue, 'it's not that bad by me. Only a few hundred people have died in Tennessee. That's way less than the flu."

That's true.

As of May 29, 360 people died from COVID-19 in Tennessee.

In 2018, 1,646 people died from the flu in Tennessee.

But nationwide, the loss from coronavirus fills Neyland Stadium.

It's 100,000 lives and counting.

Countless Tennesseans are doing their part to stop the spread.