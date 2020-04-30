As health officials started to confirm local coronavirus cases in mid-March, several events announced they were postponing or canceling to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

By late April, local and state officials began to release new social distancing guidelines to keep people stay safe from coronavirus. Most guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people at once and suggest maintaining at least 6 feet apart from each other.

To follow these guidelines, large gatherings across East Tennessee are being put on hold.

The list below will be updated as more events announce cancellations and postponements:

Canceled Events

Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth (Originally July 4, 2020): City leaders are working on plans for a “modified celebration of July 4th” including a neighborhood challenge that will keep the spirit of the holiday alive and provide a sense of togetherness.

Synchronous Firefly Viewing Event at the Smokies: Late-April is normally when the park announces the dates for the week-long viewing event in the historic Elkmont district of the Smokies and holds a lottery for tickets.

Late-April is normally when the park announces the dates for the week-long viewing event in the historic Elkmont district of the Smokies and holds a lottery for tickets. The Summer on Broadway Festival (Originally June 19-20) : Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details.

: Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details. Helen Ross McNabb Big BBQ Bash (Originally June 19-20): Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details.

Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details. Hops in the Hills (Originally June 19-20): Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details. Ticket holders will be refunded within the next 60 days, starting April 30.

Officials said that the event will not be rescheduled. Sponsors, crafters, food vendors and entertainers will be contacted to complete cancelation details. Ticket holders will be refunded within the next 60 days, starting April 30. Fun Fest Festival (Originally July 10 - 18): Officials said that the Fun Fest Festival in Kingsport, Tennessee would be canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Officials said that the Fun Fest Festival in Kingsport, Tennessee would be canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival (Originally May 15 - 16)

Postponed Events

The Jerry Seinfeld Performance (Originally April 30): A new date will be announced soon, and officials asked people to please hold on to their tickets, as they will be good for the rescheduled show.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Originally June 13, 2020): Officials announced the new date for the ceremony will be on June 12, 2021. According to the Hall of Fame, "All tickets purchased by guests will be refunded in full automatically by TicketMaster and the Tennessee Theatre Box Office."

Modified Events

Knoxville Walk MS Event (Originally April 18): Walk MS events through June 30 are moving to a virtual experience. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their walks using #VirtualWalkMS.

