'We feel that pain everyday' | Family starts scholarship to honor educator who died from COVID-19

Joe Forgety died from COVID-19 in November. His family started a scholarship in his honor to help students attend the Bridge Academy in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Joe Forgety was somebody you could always count on. His family said he was always looking out for others, especially children.

For his son Jared Forgety, that void has been the hardest part of losing him.

"Not to be able to pick up the phone and call and know that he's right there, there's a little bit of fear," he said. "But he taught us how to do this, how to persevere and be there for other people."

If there's one thing Jared learned from his father, it's to never back down.

"We would probably dishonor him if we just throw up our hands," Forgety said. "We're trying to take that energy, that negative energy and turn it into something positive."

That's why they founded the Joe Forgety Memorial Scholarship Fund to help students in Anderson County attend the Bridge Academy. The school helps students who are behind in credits and/or behind their age-appropriate cohort.

It's a program that Joe Forgety, a longtime educator, was passionate about.

"He was a champion for young people," Jared Forgety said. "Plain and simple, that's where his heart was."

On Saturday, the Forgety family hosted the first annual Joe Forgety Memorial Scholarship golf tournament to help raise money for the scholarship.

On Sunday, they launched a silent auction. Jared Forgety said they're grateful for all the community support.