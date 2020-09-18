Family still cautious of nursing home visits after restrictions relaxed

A woman whose elderly mother is staying at a nursing home is weary of visiting after a report of dozens of COVID-19 cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some loved ones are elated at the chance of seeing their relatives face to face again after visiting restrictions have been loosened at long term care facilities in Tennessee.

Families have been separated from their elderly relatives for months now with nursing homes like the Highlands closed in-person visitation.

But one daughter is still cautious about showing up here in person because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s good news,” commented June Lee, whose mother stays at the Highlands of Memphis. “I miss going out to the nursing home.”

Lee heard about the Tennessee Department of Health’s announcement Thursday of reuniting residents with family members.

Starting October 1st, facilities that have gone at least 14 days without new COVID-19 cases will be allowed to offer outdoor or limited indoor visitation with residents.

Yet Lee is still cautious.

“But with them having so many COVID patients in the beginning and they not informing us of patients being sick with COVID, now I’m a little alarmed.”

Lee wants to see more precautions put in place by her mother’s nursing home.

Starting October 1st, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will be able to hold outdoor visits and some limited indoor visits if they’ve gone 14 days without a new #COVID19 case. https://t.co/JbiO5Gcq4P — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) September 17, 2020

“I’m hesitant because the staff members who work there actually were the ones who had the virus that transferred it to the patients,” said Lee. “So right now I don’t want to be around any nursing home at this time.”

The Highlands is considered a completed cluster according to the Shelby County Health Department, meaning it hasn’t seen new cases in 28 days.

The facility had 10 COVID-19 deaths, 69 positive residents and 28 positive staff.

“They still are not informing us of what’s going on inside,” shared Lee. “So with that being said I’m not too in a hurry about going out there because it might be something going on that we might not know about.”

Lee’s mother tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30th but the family says they were not notified until May 5th.

“She’s eating now, she got her taste back. She can get up and move around. She lost a lot of weight but she’s in good spirits.”