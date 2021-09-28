Oak Ridge Pediatrician: Few children actually qualify for a medical mask exemption

Parents opposed to mask mandates have sought out ways to avoid school requirements, including trying to get a doctor's note.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Several schools across East Tennessee are requiring masks. That includes all 88 schools in Knox County with more than 60,000 students.

The Knox County School District’s new mask policy officially went into effect on Tuesday following a federal court ruling ordering it -- and parents opposed to mask mandates have sought ways to avoid the requirements.

Since KCS announced the mandate, Kids Central Pediatrics in Oak Ridge has been flooded with calls and Facebook messages from parents asking about medical mask exemptions. Pediatrician Dr. Cliff James said he and his staff will not be signing the forms unless a child genuinely needs the exemption for medical reasons.

"Just because you have different political beliefs isn't a reason to pull my medical license into your political agenda," James said.



When parents started asking about medical mask exemptions, James said he got ahead of the rush, making it clear he would not be signing any that are not needed.

"There's very few medical reasons why you can't wear a mask. We decided to put out a video saying we weren't going to do this,” he said. "We were only going to make an exception if there was a true medical reason why you can't wear a mask and those reasons are very, very small.”



Per the federal court ruling, Knox County Schools can only offer two types of medical exemptions: for kids who have autism, or kids who've had a tracheotomy.

James said he has not really seen masks bothering any of his young patients before mask mandates became a point of political contention among adults.

"It's been amazing how accepting they are. It's funny when we go to see them in the office now and you have to pull down their masks. They don't want to take it off, you know, they've gotten used to it. Kids are a lot more accepting than adults are," James said.



One issue that James said parents should be able to agree on, though, is that the biggest threat to children over the past year and a half is missing school.

"These kids do not do well when you take them out of those situations. They don't learn as well, they need those social interactions with the other kids, and when you take that away we see huge amounts of anxiety and depression.”



He said a better way to look at the mask is seeing it as a way to keep kids in the classroom.