Trump orders flags lowered to half-staff for those who died from coronavirus

Flags at federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered to half-staff for the next three days to honor Americans who have died due to the coronavirus. President Donald Trump tweeted the announcement Thursday.

More than 94,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That's out of nearly 1.6 million reported cases in America. Nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. have recovered.

Trump also tweeted that flags will be lowered on Monday -- Memorial Day -- to honor military service members who have died.

The announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, sent a letter to Trump requesting flags fly at half-staff once the death toll reaches 100,000.

"Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths. It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country," the letter reads.

Pelosi and Schumer also stated in their letter that Monday should be reserved for honoring American servicemembers.

