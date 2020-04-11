Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Campbell, Monroe counties

Testing sites will be open 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, according to the state. They will stay open until everyone in the vehicle line has gotten the nasal swab test.

The state is offering free, drive-up COVID-19 testing Saturday in Campbell and Monroe counties, part of its outreach to more rural areas across the state.

Tennessee National Guard medics and Tennessee Department of Health personnel will be present to collect the swabs for lab testing.

Results of the swab tests should be known in 72 hours, "depending on test processing volume at laboratories," the state said Wednesday.

Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.

In Campbell County, you can drive to Jellico High School at 141 High School Lane in Jellico for testing.