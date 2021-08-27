Free public vaccine clinics planned in September, October in Knoxville

The city and the Knox County Health Department are teaming up for the three clinics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The public can get a free two-shot virus vaccine during clinics in September and October in Knoxville.

The city and Knox County Health Department are working together on the clinics planned to distribute the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

The first clinic to get the first shot will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building downtown. The follow-up date for that clinic will be Oct. 4 at the same location.

The second clinic will be 10 a.m.-3 pm. Sept. 14 at the Public Works Building, 3131 Morris Ave. The follow-up clinic for the necessary second shot will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the same location.

The third clinic will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Civic Auditorium Lobby, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. The follow-up clinic for the necessary second shot will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the same location.

The clinics are free.

Getting a vaccine will help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in its more virulent delta form.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a Friday announcement, "We are happy to provide these free clinics at city facilities in the coming weeks and hope we can do our part to boost the vaccination rate in Knox County."

People 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine. Check with your doctor if you have any questions about getting it.