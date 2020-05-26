Free summer meals available for Knox Co. kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An expanded Knox Co. program will provide meals for children in need this summer.
The CAC Nutrition Program will provide ten meals a week that can be picked up at various locations in Knox County.
Beginning Wednesday, May 27th, the meal kits can be picked up at the below locations on Mondays and Wednesdays. Children must be present to receive the food.
On Mondays, they'll get two breakfasts and two lunches. On Wednesday, they can pick up three additional breakfasts and lunches.
The program will run through July 29.
- Cal Johnson Rec Center. 507 Hall of Fame Dr
- Carter Community Park. 9030 Asheville Hwy
- Cecil Webb Rec Center. 923 Baker Ave
- Change Center. 203 Harriet Tubman St
- Christenberry Rec Center. 931 Oglewood Ave
- Cumberland Est Rec Cntr. 4529 Silverhill Dr
- Danny Mayfield Park. 700 College St
- Deane Hill Rec Center. 7414 Deane Hill Dr
- EV Davidson Rec Center. 3124 Wilson Ave
- Gibbs Ruritan Park. 7827 Tazewell Pike
- Inskip Recreation Center. 301 W Inskip Drive
- Larry Cox Center. 3109 Ocoee Trail
- Lonsdale Rec Center. 2700 Gloria Garner St
- Milton Roberts Rec Cntr. 5900 Asheville Hwy
- Montg Village Baptist Ctr. 4601 Joe Lewis Rd
- North Ridge Head Start. 1008 Breda Drive
- Pond Gap Elementary. 4530 Papermill Drive
- Richard Leake Rec Center. 3511 Alice Bell Rd
- Skatetown Rink. 5713 N Broadway
- So. Knoxville Com Cntr. 522 Maryville Pike
- Transformation Church. 9050 Cross Park Dr.
- Victor Ashe Park. 4901 Bradshaw Rd