Free summer meals available for Knox Co. kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An expanded Knox Co. program will provide meals for children in need this summer.

The CAC Nutrition Program will provide ten meals a week that can be picked up at various locations in Knox County.

Beginning Wednesday, May 27th, the meal kits can be picked up at the below locations on Mondays and Wednesdays. Children must be present to receive the food.

On Mondays, they'll get two breakfasts and two lunches. On Wednesday, they can pick up three additional breakfasts and lunches.

The program will run through July 29.