Businesses & organizations can request free cloth face masks for workers & patrons

A box of washable cloth face coverings contains 360 masks, in packages of 24 each.

Businesses and organizations can now request state-provided masks to be distributed to employees and patrons.

If your organization would like to place an order of the cloth face coverings for employees or patrons, please click here to access the order form. You will receive an email reply within 1-2 business days with confirmation of your order and details for pick-up.

The state ordered 5-million face masks to be handed out to any Tennessean that needed them earlier this year.

The state had temporarily stopped handing out the masks after a report by a Nashville tv station raised questions about their safety, but those concerns have been investigated and found to be unfounded.