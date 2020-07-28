Fulmer masks up in city's #KnoxvilleSmiles video

Fulmer encourages everyone to follow the 5 Core Actions of physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, wearing masks and sanitizing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer is pushing for the community to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a new video from the City of Knoxville.

At the end of the video, Fulmer said he is gearing up to make it count and assures everyone he is smiling behind his mask.