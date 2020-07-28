x
Fulmer masks up in city's #KnoxvilleSmiles video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer is pushing for the community to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a new video from the City of Knoxville.

In the video posted on the city government's Facebook page, Fulmer encourages everyone to follow the 5 Core Actions of physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, wearing masks and sanitizing.

At the end of the video, Fulmer said he is gearing up to make it count and assures everyone he is smiling behind his mask.

#Knoxville Smiles Coach Phillip Fulmer

Coach Phillip Fulmer is smiling behind his cloth face mask because he's got a winning strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Take the 5 Core Actions and, together, we will safely reach the goal line. #KnoxvilleSmiles University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Posted by City of Knoxville - Government on Monday, July 27, 2020

