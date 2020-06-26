Fulmer urges fans to wear masks to slow spread of COVID-19 ahead of football season kickoff

Phillip Fulmer said that it's up to Tennesseans and fans to decide if people can attend kickoff at Neyland Stadium. They just need to wear masks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Phillip Fulmer, the Athletics Director for the University of Tennessee, said it's up to Tennesseans to decide if fans can attend kickoff when football season starts Sept. 5.

All they need to do is wear masks, practice social distancing and work to slow the spread of COVID-19, he said.

"Everybody keeps asking me if we're going to be playing football with fans this season," Fulmer said in a post on Twitter. "Truth is, Vol fans statewide can help determine that outcome. From now through kickoff, masks are a must."

In May, the SEC said it planned to continue with the 2020-2021 football season as planned. Fulmer also said that decisions were still being made about football on UT's campus during a virtual fan event June 3.