Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's scheduled Facebook concert for Tuesday, July 7 will not happen.

According to a post by Team Garth, Brooks and Yearwood will be postponing Inside Studio G for two weeks.

The post also said the country duo is fine but could have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.