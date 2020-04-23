NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined Governor Bill Lee's "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" campaign. They were featured in a video commending Tennesseans for staying home and saving lives.

The "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" is a public service announcement campaign meant to teach people about how to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It encourages people to maintain social distancing and to minimize travel away from home.

"We are asking you, Tennessee, to keep it going, to be smart, and to be careful and to be diligent," Yearwood said in the video.

The campaign was viewed at least 20 million times across social media, digital advertising, broadcast television, radio and news platforms, according to a press release from the governor's office.

RELATED: Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Great Depression

RELATED: 366 Knox Co. employees will be temporarily furloughed because of COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Lee announced that he would allow the stay-at-home order to expire on April 30, allowing Tennessee businesses to reopen. He said that he planned for the state's economy to reopen in phases.

"Remember, it's your choice," Brooks said in the video. "Just because things are open doesn't mean you have to partake in them. So stay smart, and stay strong."

RELATED: What businesses could reopen starting Monday? Health Dept. says that's being discussed right now

RELATED: Walmart implementing one-way aisles to help with social distancing