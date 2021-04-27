Gov. Bill Lee announces walk-up vaccine clinics, end of statewide public health orders

The order also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions on Tuesday.

The order also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 of the state's 95 counties directed by the state health department, according to a release from the governor's office.

The Tennessee Pledge business guidelines issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially retired.

Lee has requested counties with independent health departments – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – that have remaining business restrictions or mask requirements to lift all measures no later than the end of May.

The order also extends deregulatory provisions to give individuals, businesses and other organizations time to adapt their operations.

Lee's office said the order maintains the state's access to federal funding, including SNAP benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s testing and vaccination efforts.

Local health departments will now offer a walk-up option in addition to appointments for all Tennesseans 16 and older, according to the order.

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” Lee said. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”