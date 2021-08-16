Gov. Lee issues executive order allowing parents to opt kids out of school mask mandates

The governor said he would not call a special session after issuing the executive order.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed an executive order allowing parents to opt children out of school mask mandates. This is as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge at record pace across the state.

The governor said he believes parents have the ultimate call for their child's individual health and well-being. The governor said he would not call a special session following the order.

"Our hospitals are struggling under the weight of COVID but those hospital beds are filled with adults. Requiring parents to make their children wear masks to solve an adult problem is in my view the wrong approach," he said.

Gov. Lee acknowledged masks provided protection against infection for others, but said he believes it should still be a parental decision and not a government decision.

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in children across the U.S., but health experts said they are still working to determine if the Delta variant -- which has become the predominant strain and Tennessee and elsewhere-- is more harmful to children.

"It’s frustrating that we’re headed into another school year with these challenges - it’s disheartening that the COVID challenge continues - but I’m proud of Tennesseans who, in spite of suffering, have persevered, and because of their character, there’s great hope," Lee said.

The governor's announcement came just hours after Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said new hospitalizations rose more rapidly than any full month during the pandemic.

"We've already had more hospitalizations in the first half of August than we have had in any total month in the pandemic," Piercey said.

Patient counts are up for both adults and children. Hospitals are seeing more adult COVID-19 patients. But for pediatric care centers, other maladies such as the RSV virus are primarily responsible for the increase, she said.

Currently, there are about 2,200 patients in hospitals in Tennessee, she said. About 45 children are in the hospital, she said.

The health commissioner and Governor Lee both urged everyone who has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination to go ahead and do so.

"The government will not mandate or require anyone to get a vaccine but I encourage you to consider it for yourself," Lee said. "It’s widely available, it’s effective and it’s free."

"It’s convenient, it's safe, it's highly effective and it's not too late," Piercey said.

Trends indicate more Tennesseans are stepping up to get the shot, she said.

Over the past month, authorities have seen week over week vaccination rates increase -- from about 58,000 a week to over 100,000 a week.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) applauded the governor's decision.