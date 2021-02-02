Gov. Lee gives update on COVID-19 in Tennessee, after 5,422 new cases reported on Wednesday

Governor Bill Lee announced that he would start giving weekly updates again, as the number of COVID-19 cases across Tennessee continues breaking records.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee will give an update Thursday afternoon about Tennessee's response to a significant surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Sept. 7, the Tennessee Department of Health said that nearly 1 in 75 people in the state was sick with COVID-19.

During the height of the pandemic several months ago, Gov. Lee and health leaders gave regular updates about their response to the pandemic. However, they stopped holding the meetings as cases dwindled.

Later, as the number of cases broke records, they announced regular updates would return.

On Wednesday, health leaders said that there were 5,422 new cases across the state. They also announced 83 new deaths and 79 more hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

They said 20.88% of COVID-19 tests across the state were also positive on Wednesday.

Health officials continued to say that getting a vaccine was the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. They are also recommending people wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands to stop people from getting sick.