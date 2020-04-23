Governor Bill Lee is set to give reopening details Friday on how Tennessee will guide retail and restaurant reopenings next week.

Gov. Lee's Safer at Home order will expire April 30, allowing most Tennessee businesses to begin the reopening process starting May 1.

The Governor said he will be holding a special briefing Friday morning, outlining his guidance specifically for restaurants and retailers on how to guide the reopening process.

Lee said not all industries will in a position to reopen safely immediately, while others will be able to begin reopening before the order expires.

"What we can't do is think that it's going to go away," State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs told 10News. "We've done nothing to make this go away. All we've done is limit the spread and the rapidity of the spread."

Lee said most restaurants in the state will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, April 27 -- but will be told to limit customers to 50% of the business' capacity and follow social distancing guidelines. Retailers will be able to reopen Wednesday, April 29 under the same limitations.

The White House Guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" require a "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period with flat or increasing testing volume.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee's Commissioner of Health, on Tuesday said the state has seen a "steady decline" in the COVID-19 growth rate and therefore satisfies the criteria for entering phase one.

The growth rate has increased over the last two days, but she said that was not a concern.

"That includes a substantial number of the remainder of the prison population tests that we referenced the last couple of days," Dr. Piercey said.

However, it is unsure yet if this early guidance will be implemented in the same timeline in Tennessee's largest cities. Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga have formed a separate task force to guide their reopenings -- and could push reopening dates back further if needed. Knox County at large, though, has said it will follow the governor's guidelines.

"It's going to have to be done in the right way, the smart way, in a very methodical way," Briggs said. "We have to adapt to the virus [because] it's not going to adapt to us and it's not going to go away until we get a vaccine."

State Parks will begin reopening at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

