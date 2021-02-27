Hamblen and Claiborne counties extend mask mandates through March 31

Claiborne and Hamblen counties extended their mask mandates after Gov. Bill Lee extended his executive orders giving county leaders authority to make them.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two East Tennessee counties extended their mask mandates Friday night after Gov. Bill Lee extended executive orders giving county leaders the authority to require people to wear masks.

Both Hamblen and Claiborne counties extended their mask mandates through March 31. Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain said that wearing face coverings was part of the county's plan to manage the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing recommendations and hand washing recommendations.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks signed Executive Order 4 extending the mandate after he said the county was seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases again. They dropped in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021, he said, and are still below the numbers they saw during those months.

The total active case number for Claiborne County Friday night was 174, according to Brooks.