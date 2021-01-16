Hamblen County memorial to honor and remember COVID-19 victims

At least 109 people have died of COVID-19 in Hamblen County. Now, white flags for each of them stand outside the Hamblen County courthouse.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — As the COVID-19 death toll continued to rise in Hamblen County, Beth Tedder grew frustrated and sad.

"It seems recently, the [deaths] have gone up two or three a day and that's been tough," Tedder said. "There are chaplains, doctors, judges ... sisters, mothers, children — they're all here. We want people to realize this is real."

She and Jaymie Rusiñol wanted to do something special to honor the 109 people who have died of COVID-19.

"We know many families are grieving right now and we wanted to show that we support them," Rusiñol said. "These people are more than a number and they are more than a statistic."

One of the flags represents Minnie Magdalene (Maggie) Morgan, who died of COVID-19 on December 2. Her granddaughter Chasity Turner said she was one of a kind.

"Anyone that knew her loved her beyond measure. She would greet everyone with a smile and an original contagious laugh," Turner said. "Her most favorite things to do were travel literally anywhere, read and walk the beaches looking for shells and sharks teeth."

Jaymie Rusiñol wrote Maggie's name — and dozens of others — on each flag.

"It does lay heavy on your heart, knowing that they were part of someone's family and that they are victims to this virus," Rusiñol said. "Even if I don't know who that person is, you wonder how their family feels right now."

Beth Tedder put each flag outside the Hamblen County courthouse.

"I got tired putting them out," she said, "But not as tired as the people who died and the families that have to live with the fact that someone's not there anymore."

Both Rusiñol and Tedder hope this memorial will serve as a reminder of everyone they've lost to COVID-19 in Hamblen County, and how we can get through it together.