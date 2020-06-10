Hamilton County extends mask mandate to Nov. 22

While doctors said they are glad to see improvements, they expressed worry over people letting their guard down as the virus threat grows in other parts of the U.S.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Tuesday he will extend the countywide mask mandate for another 45 days through November 22.

Dr. Mark Anderson, an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Healthcare System, spoke at a Tuesday media briefing, saying things are "looking better" in Hamilton County with fewer hospitalizations despite restarting school and upswings of COVID-19 in other areas across the U.S., such as Knox County and rural communities.

While he said he was glad to see improvements, he expressed worry over people letting their guard down as the virus continues to infect numerous people daily.

"I am concerned though that with lower numbers, complacency can set in when things don't seem as bad. That's very concerning," Anderson said. "The doctors and nurses who take care of patients with COVID almost universally fear this virus. We really fear it, and we go to great lengths to ensure we don't get infected. While most people don't get this sick, a lot of them do."

Anderson said they've seen people suffer from residual effects from COVID infections for weeks and months after patients shed the virus -- including asymptomatic patients. Dr. David Bruce, an orthopedic surgeon who has been tracking and studying COVID-19 since before it was declared a pandemic, said four studies have shown asymptomatic patients with CT scans showed "ground glass" associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the lungs.

"It can be a lifelong problem with a strong mortality. People die readily from that," he said. "The cruise line ship, the Princess Cruise, there were 700 people who get COVID on that ship. 331 of them were asymptomatic. They went back and studied the lungs -- 76 of them allowed them to do CT scans of their chest, and half of them had pulmonary changes, 'ground glass' appearance of their lungs."

Bruce said he wanted to stress just because many people with COVID are asymptomatic, doesn't mean they cannot suffer ill effects from the virus given what is known currently.

Anderson said people need to continue following health measures such as wearing masks until the threat of the virus and its spread has been mitigated.