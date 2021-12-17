Health leaders say COVID-19 Omicron variant to spread more than the Delta variant

The Knox County Health Department confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Friday. They said there were more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 this week — an 80 percent increase in cases from the week before. They also said around 26 percent of cases are in the ICU.

Dr. Bill Smith with American Medical Response in Knoxville said the Omicron variant isn't as severe of an illness as the Delta variant, but it still comes with its own set of concerns.

"It is going to be more contagious and it's very likely to become the dominant strain, rather than Delta, in the not-so-distant future," Smith said.

Early this year, the Delta variant emerged and hit a peak number of cases in the summer. Smith said that it is still the dominant strain in the U.S. Now, Omicron is emerging and has already made its mark on Knoxville in a matter of weeks.

"The expectation is that it's likely that Omicron will become the dominant variant because it is so contagious," Smith said. "Concern is that it is very infectious, but the good news is it's not as severe an illness."

COVID-19 vaccines are effective in reducing death and hospitalizations, Smith said, and the booster is about as effective as it has been with other strains. He also said that with each generation of the coronavirus, the disease tends to get less severe as it evolves to avoid killing its host.

He said that the Omicron variant could be setting a path for the future of the coronavirus, with less severe symptoms possible in future variants. But it's nothing to overlook — this variant is expected to spread rapidly, meaning more people sick at the same time.

COVID-19, regardless of the kind of variant, can also still be deadly at-risk people with weaker immune symptoms. Masks are also still effective at preventing it from spreading, as long as people wear them.