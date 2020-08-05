LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Health Dept. is at Wampler's Farm Sausage on Friday, testing employees after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Martha Wampler Behm, the employee was diagnosed on May 7 and was asymptomatic. That employee won't be returning to work until they are cleared, and any employee who feels they are high risk has been allowed to go home.

Behm said the company has implemented new break schedules to further distance our employees and they will begin regular temperature checks as soon as the thermometers arrive.

They have made face masks mandatory and taking extra lengths to make sure break rooms, offices, restroom facilities and other frequently touched areas are sanitized regularly, Behm said.

Wampler produces and distributes sausage and pork products across the country.

Behm assured that Wampler products are safe for consumers.

"We operate under robust sanitation and personnel hygiene policies now and before COVID-19. Each night, production areas and equipment undergo rigorous sanitation procedures, inspected and validated via microbiological testing before production begins each day. During production, our products undergo multiple hurdles to assure only wholesome pork products are received by our customers. In other words, our food production areas were already sanitized daily," said said.

"We will continue to make quality sausage and pork products to feed American families and support American farmers. These are challenging times, and businesses like ours are the backbone of America and crucial to our nation’s food supply."

