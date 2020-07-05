KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The free masks now available from the state to Knox Countians are adequate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Knox County Health Department Dr. Martha Buchanan said Thursday.

More than 1,200 were handed out Wednesday -- the first day they were available -- by the county at the department's headquarters on Dameron Avenue, she said.

A little more than 19,000 were shipped this week by the state to Knox County, she said.

"We'll continue to work with our community partners to hand them out," she said.

There's no requirement in order to receive a mask. They're available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Everyone is being strongly encouraged to wear a mask when out in public.

Some reporters questioned state health officials Wednesday about the usefulness of the sock-like masks. Dr. Lisa Piercey, state health commissioner, said they're satisfactory.

The state is planning to make available some 5 million of them to Tennesseans.

Buchanan said they have enough thickness to provide some protection. The director said even if members of the public don't have a mask, they should use a bandanna across their face.

If the mask can catch droplets, it'll be effective, Buchanan said.

The point in wearing such a mask is to protect from you possibly giving someone else the COVID-19 virus.