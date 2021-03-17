Health leader says people in rural Tennessee getting vaccinated less than other communities

Health leaders have also said that anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one before May 1.

TENNESSEE, USA — Health leaders in Tennessee are working to make sure anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one by May 1. However, they also said that not everyone wants to get one in the state.

Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said that around half of vaccine appointments are still unfilled in East Tennessee. She said that people of color, people with low incomes and rural conservatives are less likely to trust the vaccine.

She also said that the best way to convince others about the importance of the vaccine is to simply get one.

"If you've been vaccinated, go tell your family and friends," she said. "This is the one time I do encourage selfies and putting them on social media. They have a great selfie booth here. That's what we need to do, convincing our friends and family this is the right thing to do for our community as well as our personal lives."

Compared to other states, Tennessee is in the bottom five for vaccines given per capita, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Piercy said that focusing on the elderly and at-risk populations also slowed the vaccination process. The state recently entered Phase 1c of its vaccine distribution plan, expanding the number of people who are eligible to receive one.