Health leaders say child COVID-19 cases are highest they have ever been

The number of children with COVID-19 more than doubled the week ending Dec. 30 compared to the week prior.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When COVID-19 started spreading in East Tennessee, schools moved to online learning and events were canceled to prevent it from spreading among children. Now, health leaders say that the number of coronavirus cases among children are the highest they have ever been.

They said the Omicron variant is far more contagious, easily infecting children in schools and across communities. They can then spread it to loved ones, who may be at risk for COVID-19 and may develop severe illnesses from it.

However, health leaders said that while the Omiocron variant is more contagious, it is also less severe for most people. Dr. Isaac Thomsen, a professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University, said that the variant behaves similarly to an upper respiratory infection.

Symptoms can include sneezing, coughing and runny noses. These symptoms help the coronavirus spread more easily, especially among children. He said the spread among children could be a result of lower vaccinations among kids.

"There is no vaccine available under the age of 5," he said. "And even those that are in that 5 - 12 or so age range, it's still that most of them are unvaccinated, even though it is now available."

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that for the week ending Dec. 30, there were more than 325,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children across the U.S. The week before showed fewer than half that number of cases in children — 126,000.

Children with COVID-19 make up around 7% of Knox County's total caseload, according to the health department. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said they have four COVID-19 patients.

"Kids mix and they mingle, and they spread germs," said Thomsen.

Health leaders said practicing the same methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can help prevent the Omicron from spreading — practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and avoiding large groups indoors.