'Heartbreaking' | Family honors Lenoir City preacher who died from COVID-19

Preacher Mark Caldwell loved traveling the world, teaching scripture and helping those around him.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Last month, Preacher Mark Caldwell was singing and dancing with a group of kids.

That was typical — his son Anthony said he always had an infectious smile and all the energy in the world. That all changed after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We got the call that his body wasn't going to heal through this," Anthony Caldwell said. "It was heartbreaking. It was difficult... we [couldn't] get in the room and see him because of this virus."

To his family, Mark Caldwell was an unstoppable force. He traveled the world, taught Scripture and always helped those around him.

"We call him in our family, a giant among men," Anthony said. "If his legacy meant one thing, it's 'make everybody better that you're around.'"

Anthony realized the true impact of that statement after his father passed.

"We received messages from six or seven different counties and just people he's met and impacted their lives," he said. "As they're reaching out they'll say, 'You would never know what's he done for me. My marriage got resolved, or as a father, I became better.'"

He said he and his family members felt that impact too — even as his father died.

"We said, 'Dad, we're going to keep your legacy going. We're going to continue sharing the Gospel. We're going to continue going to the uttermost parts of the world,'" he said. "And the nurse was saying he was pumping his fist. It's like, who pumps their fist on the way out, right? But every moment, he was all in and ready to go."

That phrase — all in and ready to go — is what Anthony hopes resonates with the people his late father met.

"Live to the absolute fullest. I know this is a scary time. I know this is a time where everyone seems to have worry and anxiety and stress," he said. "The way to combat anxiety and stress is with that joy that comes from within."

The Caldwell family is turning to their faith to heal and get through these difficult times.