Here's how contact tracing works in East Tennessee

More than 500 contact tracers make calls daily across the state.

If you test positive for COVID-19, it's not just you doctors are worried about.

"We want to identify something we call close contact," state epidemiologist John Dunn said. He said anyone within six feet of a patient for more than ten minutes is at risk of getting sick.

Tracers tell people who have been around patients to stay in strict home quarantine for two weeks.

Dunn said tracers typically look back 48 hours before the case became sick to identify contacts.

More than 500 people work across the state calling COVID patients and the people they've been around every day until the virus runs its course.

The state's suggested script starts with questions like "Where did you wake up this morning?" and "Was anyone else staying with you?"

"Sometimes we might ask them to pull out their calendar and look at their calendar to help job their memory," Dunn said.

It's not high tech, but Dunn says it works.

"We feel like that personal touch, it may be considered low tech, but we think it's effective and important," he said.

He says the typical number of close contacts questioned like this started off high, but went down as the shutdown started.

Now that the state is opening back up, he's concerned it might go up again.

"We're certainly paying close attention to that," he said.