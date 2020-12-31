Here's how "herd immunity" works as people receive COVID-19 vaccines

When doctors say 'herd immunity,' it has nothing to do with cattle. However, it does have to do with working as a 'herd.'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When doctors say 'herd immunity,' it has nothing to do with cattle. However, it does have to do with working as a 'herd.'

"When a substantial portion of the population is immune, then the virus we're trying to prevent has a hard time finding someone to get to, in order to infect," said infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University.

That leads to a drop in cases. However, many people were wondering just how many people need to get vaccinated for communities to be safe from the coronavirus?

Dr. Schaffner says there's no exact number — more of a ballpark figure.

“COVID-19 is more contagious than chickenpox, but not quite as contagious as measles," he said. "So we think we'll have to get up around 70 percent of the population protected.”

He said that next Thanksgiving, in 2021, may allow for more gatherings than the last one if vaccination campaigns continue.

He also said that vaccinations and herd immunity protects more than just those who can get the vaccine. It also protects people who can't get the vaccination — like the immunocompromised or some people with cancer.

"We're like the blocking backs, protecting the quarterback. And so that way we protect the frail among us," Dr. Schaffner said.