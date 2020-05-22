Hispanic cases with coronavirus on the rise in Tennessee

State health leaders say Tennessee has seen a "remarkable" increase in COVID-19 cases in Hispanic communities.

On Wednesday, through a call with lawmakers, Dr. Lisa Piercy with the health department said there is an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Latino community.

Dr. Piercy added that Hispanics are contagious in the workplace, especially in agricultural jobs. According to officials, fifty-nine employees at the Monterey Mushroom plant in Loudon County tested positive for the virus.

The health department says they are working to make COVID-19 tests more accessible in the Hispanic population.

If you think you might have COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, you need to be tested. Free tests are available at most county health departments Monday through Friday. Governor Bill Lee is encouraging people to get tested before going to work or interacting with large crowds of people.

When outside the home, the use of fabric face covers (face masks) is recommended, and sometimes required, by all persons who cannot maintain a constant distance of six freet. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide on how to make, use, and care for a cloth face covering. Remember, when you are not wearing a cloth face mask, it is important to cough or sneeze into your elbow or handkerchief, not your hand.

For more information on services or resources for the Latino community, call Centro Hispano de East Tennessee or click this link.