'Incredibly grateful' | Frontline workers begin to receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

For nurse Krista Robinson, the past few months have been challenging. On Wednesday, she received her second shot — a big step in the fight against COVID-19.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — As more people are hospitalized with COVID-19, Krista Robinson's job has become increasingly difficult. She's a nurse in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

"In terms of very sick and critical patients, patients fighting to live every day and some losing the battle, it's been incredibly difficult," Robinson said. "I have been hopeful and eagerly expecting and waiting for this day to come."

On Wednesday, Robinson became one of the first UTMC employees to receive the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"So far, so good. I feel great: no symptoms or side effects at this point," Robinson told reporters early Wednesday morning. "I have a couple of days off to just rest and make sure if I do develop any symptoms that I'll be able to take care of myself and hopefully manage those easily."

She said she had some mild arm soreness after the first dose, but that it went away after a day and a half.

“Within five to seven days after the first injection, you will have partial resistance to COVID-19," he said. "Within five to seven days after the second shot, it will be about 94 to 95 percent effective.”

Robinson said this vaccine won't change how she goes about helping patients in the ICU every day. It does, however, give her hope for the future.

"We continue fighting for these patients and for their families and this vaccine hasn't done anything to really change that dynamic," Robinson said. "We continue to just fight and hope and treat and do the best that we can. But we pray that this changes the outcome down the road."

As of Wednesday, UT Medical Center said it had administered roughly 4,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Krista Robinson is among the first to receive the second dose.