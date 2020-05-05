An inmate from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, TN, has died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The 67-year-old man died on Monday at 1:20 a.m., according to a news release. The exact cause of death is pending the medical examiner's report.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19.

The department said Friday there had been 1,246 COVID-19 positive cases among staff and inmates at the state prison in Trousdale County.

Currently, six Tennessee prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition.

Officials said 98 percent of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.

The Department of Correction announced on Friday that it would conduct another round of mass testing of all inmates and staff at TDOC prisons. CoreCivic, which operates four state prisons, will also conduct mass testing for staff and inmates at the facilities it operates.

