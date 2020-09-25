Council asks UT to "stop placing blame" on fraternities for COVID-19 spread

The University of Tennessee said they appreciate the IFC reaching out and their willingness to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 18, University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman had a clear message:

"We will hold you responsible and we could expel you," Plowman said, addressing a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases spread from an off-campus house party on Laurel Avenue. “I will not hesitate to do that if students are irresponsible."

One month later, UT's interfraternity council is speaking out about the harsh consequences.

In a letter obtained by 10News, the Bridgefront Law Group said it will help represent the IFC in its future conversations with the chancellor's office and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

"The IFC vehemently protests what it perceives to be grievous government overreaching by UT and the Chancellor's office," the letter read. "UT appears to consistently blame the fraternities for the continued spread of the virus."

The University of Tennessee has identified nine clusters of COVID-19 to date. Most were tied to sorority homes; one was tied to White Hall and another was tied to a house party on Laurel Avenue. UT has not publicly identified any clusters tied to fraternities.

In late August, however, it placed Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Tau Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha and Kappa Alpha on interim suspension for holding gatherings that "endangered the health, safety or welfare of others," according to a release from UT officials.

In a letter to Chancellor Plowman, the IFC said "protecting the 'health, safety and welfare' of 'any person' can be interpreted in many broad and overreaching ways."

The letter goes on to say "the IFC and its members object to this heavy-handed interpretation, especially as it relates to off-campus activities." Officials also said that they will advise fraternity members about individual constitutional rights, laws regarding personal privacy, laws regarding the scope of UT's contractual reach, Title IX and trespassing laws.

"The IFC vehemently protests what it perceives to be grievous government overreaching by UT and the Chancellor's office. UT appears to consistently blame the fraternities for the continued spread of the virus," officials wrote in the letter. "But UT is a campus with over 30,000 students coming from many different places. To apparently place blame on the fraternities for the increase in COVID-19 cases is inequitable and unfair."

The letter closes by saying that the IFC wants to work with UT and "lead the way in addressing the concerns for COVID-19 within the UT student community." The IFC said they hope they can do find a way to balance safety, individual liberty and fairness.

They also requested that "the University stop placing blame upon the fraternities for the spread of COVID-19."

In a statement to 10News, the University of Tennessee said they are committed to supporting a thriving Greek community on its campus.