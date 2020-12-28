It took Knox Co. 238 days to report its first 100 deaths. It only took 18 days for the last 100.

Herb Cover, 68, of South Knoxville is among those who died in December. A family friend says they think he may have contracted it at church.

At first, friends of Herb Cover, 68, were confident: surely Herb would survive the coronavirus. How could the church guitarist not?

"I think we were all like 'Oh no Herb's going to make it. Of course Herb is going to make it," Tiffany Griffith said.

But the church guitar player did not.

Herd died two weeks ago of COVID-19 complications, one of more than 300 of Knox County residents who have died of the coronavirus this year.

The rate of deaths reports is only increasing.

It took Knox County 238 days to reach 100 deaths reported, 46 days to hit 200, and 18 days to report to 300 people dead.

People like Herb Cover.

"We're left with now what do we do, what do we do without Herb?" Griffith asked.

His obituary says he served six year's in the Navy's "Hurricane Hunter" unit.

More recently, friends remember him singing while walking the hallways as an educator at Dogwood Elementary.

"He was just a really gentle kind guy who always wanted to help everyone," Griffith remembered.

In a pandemic charted by daily numbers, deaths can seem like data points and the impact of the virus can hide behind hospital doors.

We know its ripple extends far beyond: to the record more than 360 people dead of overdoses in the county this year, to the deadly shootings that have left more bodies than any of the past five years and to the more than 300 loved ones now mourned by their friends and family.