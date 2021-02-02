'It's a very real disease' | Knox Co. school bus driver fighting COVID-19 in the hospital

Richard "Richie" Honeycutt is a local pastor, school bus driver, husband and papa. He's spent the past 16 days battling COVID-19 at UT Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — After nearly 30 years of marriage, Beverly and Richie Honeycutt are inseparable. They're used to doing everything together.

"We are very close," Beverly said. "That's our life — just being together."

When they first caught COVID-19, they helped each other out at their West Knoxville home.

Then, Richie's oxygen dropped suddenly. Beverly immediately called an ambulance to come get him.

"It just attacked his lungs so quickly, that it was just out of control," Beverly said. "It has been very, very hard to be without him."

For 16 days, Richie has battled the virus alone at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, first in the intensive care unit and now in a regular room.

Beverly rallied prayers from across the nation for her husband, who is a school bus driver and pastor.

"Eight states, tons of pastors, preachers, families, associations everywhere, were praying for him," she said. "We just wanted the Lord to just touch his lungs to not have to go on that vent."

Richie's oxygen levels improved enough that he did not require the help of a ventilator. They believe he caught COVID-19 from driving kids on his school bus.

"They don't want to stay in their seat because they want to be right up there with him," Beverly said. "I mean, those kids just love him. He is a great bus driver."

Richie's doctors told Beverly he's making a slow recovery. This week, he'll start physical therapy. She cannot wait until she is able to visit him.

"I'm just going to hug him. I'm going to kiss him," she said. "I've already told him a million times how much I love him, but I'm going to keep doing that."

In the meantime, she's hoping others will take Richie's fight as a reminder.