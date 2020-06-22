'It's concerning' | Knox County, state see continuous rise in active COVID-19 cases

Doctors are getting more stressed about what this steady rise in positive cases will mean as more and more things reopen in Tennessee.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Just because Tennessee is opening back up doesn't mean COVID-19 is shutting down.

If anything, it's ramping up.

"While we did expect to see an increase in cases as our community reopened, the increase is still concerning," said Charity Menefee with the Knox County Health Department.

That's echoed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Staff showed a bar graph demonstrating a rise in positive COVID-19 cases to clinicians in a statewide call on Friday.

"The trajectory of this curve in Tennessee is not what we'd like to be seeing right now," said Dr. Michelle Fiscus with the Tennessee Department of Health.

As those cases increase, so does the stress on medical personnel.

During Friday's call, attendees were asked how they feel.

More medical professionals reported they feel helpless and like the situation is getting out of control.

That comes as cases continue to rise statewide and medical staff still struggle to get all the PPE they need.

She said Tennessee is seeing a steady increase in occupied ICU beds and ventilator use.

"When we're looking into opening schools, opening colleges, moving into flu season which will be upon us faster than any of us would like, it's concerning that things are moving in the direction that they are for our hospitals," said Fiscus.

Knox County has the same concern for area hospitals.

"There's not an infinite number of resources for that," said Menefee.

Health leaders continue to stress that coronavirus is not going away anytime soon.

"There does continue to be a risk for this in the community and we want them to take it seriously," said Menefee.