TN Dept. of Health: 75 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths at Jefferson Co. long-term care facility

The Tennessee Department of Health said that 406 facilities have had multiple cases. Around 3,600 residents have had COVID-19 and 506 of them have died.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One long-term care facility in Jefferson County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases over last week and 5 new deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

State health leaders said that it had 44 new cases among residents and 31 new cases among its staff. They also said that 17 more residents have recovered from COVID-19. However, they also said 5 people died due to the coronavirus.

At least 3 residents or staff have shown symptoms due to the coronavirus, according to the facility's website. The website also said that there were 27 current positive cases among residents and staff as of Friday.

Overall, the Tennessee Department of Health said that 406 facilities have had multiple cases of COVID-19 across the state. Around 3,600 cases have been reported among residents and 506 of them have died, officials said. They also said that around 3,300 staff members have had the coronavirus.