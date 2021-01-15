Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine showing promise after clinical trials in Knoxville

Clinical trials are underway in Knoxville for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It's a single-dose vaccine, instead of others which require two shots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A COVID-19 vaccine that is undergoing clinical trials in Knoxville, at the Volunteer Research Group, is showing promise according to doctors with the study.

The Johnson & Johnson trial would require one dose to work, compared to the two shots that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require. Early results show that it stimulated immune responses in the majority of people in the study, according to officials.

"The fact that it is a single dose and that it is easier to transport and store than other vaccines is another real plus, making this easier to be given in smaller locations and less developed countries down the road," Dr. Bill Smith said, with the Volunteer Research Group.

He also said that Johnson & Johnson is on track to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March. Other clinical trials are also underway for other vaccines.