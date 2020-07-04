The five people in Knox County who have died from COVID-19 related complications were older or at risk from underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.

The county reported its fifth death on April 28.

The previously reported victims were a 93-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman, a man who was 63 and an 84-year-old man, according to Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox Co. Health Department.

Those victims don't represent a "cluster" or pattern of infections, she said.

No specific information was released about the fifth victim, but according to data provided on the website, the fifth death was a male over the age of 75.

RELATED: Knox Co. reporting 221 confirmed coronavirus cases with 74 recoveries

Buchanan said the department extends its sympathies to the families of the victims.

Most Knox County businesses can start reopening on Friday, including restaurants, retail stores, salons and gyms.

Knox County's phased reopening plan is different from the rest of the state because the metro counties with their own health departments were able to make a local plan.

RELATED: Places of worship can open May 1 in Knox County, but it won’t be prayer as usual

RELATED: What businesses opening in phase one of Knox County's plan need to know

RELATED: YMCA of East Tennessee announces it will reopen Friday, May 1

RELATED: Tennessee hospitals to resume some elective procedures Friday; guidance for churches and gyms to come later this week

RELATED: Gov. Lee outlines 'Tennessee Pledge' reopening plan; many restaurants will be allowed to reopen at half capacity starting Monday

RELATED: Empty spaces eerie and enamoring in East Tennessee

RELATED: Recovered coronavirus patients are now offering words of hope

RELATED: Virus is mostly mild and rarely fatal for US kids, data show