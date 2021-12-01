KCHD: Demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co. outpacing supply

KCHD’s remaining doses have all been allocated for use this week.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Knox County is significantly outpacing supply, according to Knox County Health Department.

With just 4,700 vaccines in hand, most of which went to health care workers and first responders, KCHD is relying on the State and vaccine distributors with regard to how quickly it can vaccinate citizens.

KCHD’s remaining doses have all been allocated for use this week.

Availability and scheduling of clinics will depend on vaccine supply.

Other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open.