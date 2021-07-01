KCHD: Nearly 4,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Knox County

KCHD has scheduled more than 200 vaccination appointments this week for those 75 years and older.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said it has vaccinated nearly 4,000 people in Knox County.

KCHD received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines two weeks ago.

Of the nearly 4,000 people who got vaccinated, 500 were vaccinated in roughly three hours during an event at the Expo Center on January 2.

KCHD has scheduled more than 200 vaccination appointments this week for those 75 years and older.

Officials will continue to deploy multiple strategies to provide vaccinations to the community.

Qualifying individuals should choose the opportunity that is most appropriate for their health and medical situation, KCHD recommends.

KCHD will continue to announce vaccination opportunities on the health department website and social media channels.

According to a press release, Tennessee is among the top states in the country vaccinating its citizens for COVID-19 per capita.

As calls increase, the department is working to add more phone lines to the Public Information Line (865-215-5555) and offer online registration for vaccination appointments.

KCHD continues to vaccinate those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and those 75 years and older.

Phase 1a1 includes in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members, and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1a2 includes those primarily working in outpatient health care settings.

The full outline of Phase 1a1 and 1a2 groups can be found in the statewide plan.