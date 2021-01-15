No slots available minutes after KCHD opened up 150 COVID-19 vaccine appointments

These appointments are scheduled for January 19, 20, and 25 at KCHD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department opened 150 additional first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Minutes after KCHD opened the appointments, officials announced that all the appointments for January 19, 20, and 25 have been filled.

According to a press release, the vaccines that will be used for these appointments are additional doses that were allotted for vaccination opportunities this week, but not used.

If you don't have internet or computer access, you can still make appointments, when available, by calling the KCHD Public Information Line a 865-215-5555.

KCHD said that on Thursday the public information line staff signed up more than 200 qualifying individuals who were without computer/internet access.

The rest of the appointments for January 22 were made via the online registration system.

KCHD is working to increase call center capacity.

When accessing the scheduling website, individuals will be asked to verify they meet current eligibility requirements prior to scheduling an appointment.

After reviewing eligibility requirements, individuals will see vaccine clinic locations, dates, and available appointments. From there, selecting the appointment and providing necessary personal information will work just as a number of other common appointment scheduling sites work.