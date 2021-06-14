Knox County Health Department re-evaluating vaccination site

The lease the Knox County Health Department has at the former Food City lasts through the end of August.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — This week, the Knox County Health Department is expected to announce more of its plans to change how it distributes COVID-19 vaccines.

It's currently running a vaccination site out of the former Food City on North Broadway.

The goal was to vaccinate as many as 1,000 people a day.

But, right now, the health department said it's administering around 35 first doses a day.

Now it's re-evaluating the vaccine distribution to try and reach more people.