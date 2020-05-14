KNOXVILLE, Tenn — This weekend, the Knox Co. Health Dept. will do targeted COVID-19 testing for people who may be at high risk but have difficulty getting tested in other ways.

This is part of a statewide initiative to reach those people, some of which live in subsidized housing developments.

On Saturday, testing will be done at the Cagle Terrace and Isabella Towers apartments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, they'l be at Northgate Towers and Montgomery Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These testing events are for the residents of those areas and are not open to the general public.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said she believes public housing areas could be 'hot-spots' for COVID-19 due to the nature of close living conditions and nuances in urban populations that could increase infection rates.

The state is also targeting prisons and nursing homes in this effort to reach more Tennesseans.